Shocking incident sees Adam Lallana sent off for Liverpool U23s

The recent bad blood between Liverpool and Tottenham continued yesterday evening.

Midfielder Adam Lallana was sent off after a violent response to being fouled after 62 minutes.

The clash came after Spurs U23 captain George Marsh appeared to foul the Welshman when challenging for a high ball near the centre circle.

Lallana reacted furiously, immediately getting up and grabbing Marsh by the neck before pushing his head forward - right in front of the referee, who had little choice but to send him off.

Adam Lallana, a near 30 year old man just got sent off for trying to fight a kid. pic.twitter.com/s78m7YpPqb — Justin🇪🇬🤙🏽 (@JuzaShannon) February 5, 2018

- Digital desk

Lallana, who has been trying to get match fit again after a long injury lay-off, was dragged away by Liverpool teammates before heading down the tunnel.

It is understood that the 30-year-old will be available for Liverpool's Premier League matches against Southampton and West Ham, however, as any ban does not extend to first-team games.