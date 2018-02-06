Shocking incident sees Adam Lallana sent off for Liverpool U23s

The recent bad blood between Liverpool and Tottenham continued yesterday evening.

Midfielder Adam Lallana was sent off after a violent response to being fouled after 62 minutes.

The clash came after Spurs U23 captain George Marsh appeared to foul the Welshman when challenging for a high ball near the centre circle.

Lallana reacted furiously, immediately getting up and grabbing Marsh by the neck before pushing his head forward - right in front of the referee, who had little choice but to send him off.

Lallana, who has been trying to get match fit again after a long injury lay-off, was dragged away by Liverpool teammates before heading down the tunnel.

It is understood that the 30-year-old will be available for Liverpool's Premier League matches against Southampton and West Ham, however, as any ban does not extend to first-team games.
