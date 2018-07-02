'She brought his hat along': Former manager's widow remembers husband in emotional Leinster final

By Eoghan Cormican

Emotions ran high following Louth’s TG4 Leinster JFC final win over Carlow yesterday, with the widow of former manager Michael McKeown included in the post-match celebrations.

Michael took ill before Louth’s semi-final last month, passing away a few days later. Louth overcame Carlow by 3-9 to 0-8 in the decider, with Michael’s wife, Mary, travelling to the game in Dr Cullen Park.

“She's brilliant for travelling down here today, it wasn't easy for Mary but that drove us on and she brought his hat along as well," said Louth captain Kate Flood.

Added Darren Bishop, who took the reins following’s Michael’s passing: “Michael built this [panel] from last September. It was very easy for me to come into that when he built such a relationship with the girls.

"His name was mentioned today. You don’t want to go over the top. If emotions go over the top, football goes out the window. You can see the football didn’t go out the window so whatever we did say was just enough.

"It ticked the box because the girls knew what they had to do for Michael and his wife Mary, it was fantastic that she was here today.”

