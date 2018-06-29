Shay Given joins Frank Lampard’s coaching staff at Derby County

Former Irish international Shay Given has signed on as Derby County's new Head Goalkeeping Coach.

Given, Ireland's second most capped player ever, joins new manager Frank Lampard's backroom team alongside Chris Jones and Stephen Rands.

The 42-year-old, who hasn't played since being released from Stoke in 2017, will join up with Derby on July 9 in what is to be his first coaching role.

Speaking to dcfc.co.uk about Given's arrival, Lampard said: "I know Shay and his standing in the game as a goalkeeper and he’s right up there at the very top.

"He’s had many, many, years as a top goalkeeper. Performance wise he was incredible and he has now achieved his goalkeeper coaching license.

I’m very pleased to have Shay as part of the team and not just for what he will bring as a goalkeeper coach, but what he will also bring to the dressing room in a much broader scheme.

Given started his career at Blackburn Rovers but made a name for himself at Newcastle United, spending over a decade with the Magpies, before signing for Man City.

He would later play for Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Stoke.

Chris Jones joins from Lampard's former club Chelsea as First Team Coach while Stephen Rands is to be Head of Performance Analysis, coming from Man City - another of Lampard's former clubs.