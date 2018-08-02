Sharjah takes today's big race in Galway for Willie Mullins

The Willie Mullins-trained Sharjah has carried top-weight to win today's feature at the Galway Races - the Guinness Galway Hurdle.

The 12-1 shot battled past Blazer in the closing stages in Ballybrit with Leoncavallo and Bedrock completing the places.

Jockey Patrick Mullins says it's a "dream come true" to have taken victory in the big race.

Earlier, Davy Russell steered Rashaan to victory in the Grade Three Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase, while Yulong Gold Fairy justified 13-8 favouritism to land the listed Fillies Stakes for trainer Dermot Weld.

Owned by Zhang Yuesheng, Yulong Gold Fairy won under Shane Foley, who is now retained by the owner.