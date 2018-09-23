Shane Lowry shares sixth place after Tom Lewis wins Portugal Masters

Shane Lowry ended in a tie for sixth place on 16-under par after a final round of 67 at the Portugal Masters today.

England's Tom Lewis won the tournament after surviving a nerve-wracking finish to win his second European Tour title.

There was good news for European captain Thomas Bjorn ahead of the upcoming Ryder Cup, with wild card Sergio Garcia sharing seventh after a closing 65 and team-mate Thorbjorn Olesen tied for 20th after a 67.

Seven years after winning the same event in just his third start as a professional, Lewis carded a final round of 66 in Vilamoura to finish 22 under par, three shots ahead of compatriot Eddie Pepperell and Australia's Lucas Herbert.

Herbert's double bogey on the 18th meant he had to settle for a closing 71 and a share of second place with Pepperell, who carded six birdies and two bogeys in his 67.

Lewis began the day two shots behind Herbert, but birdied four of the first eight holes and recovered from a bogey on the 10th with further gains on the 11th and 13th to hold a one-shot lead over playing partner Herbert.

The 27-year-old looked set to lose that advantage after driving into the water on the 17th, but holed from 30 feet for an unlikely par and then saw Herbert's tee shot on the 18th also find a watery grave.

"It's amazing to be back here in Portugal, to play the way I played and to have the crowds we had. I feel great right now," said Lewis, who held a share of the lead in the 2011 Open after an opening 65, the lowest round by an amateur in championship history.

"It's unbelievable, I'm so happy. It's been a rough ride, but this week I played hard, I got off to a bad start and to finish the way I have has been brilliant."

Tipped for stardom after his performance in the Open, Lewis turned professional after helping Great Britain and Ireland win the 2011 Walker Cup, but struggled to build on his first victory in Portugal and had to regain his card via the qualifying school in 2016.

"I lost that fame as such, eyes looking at me and it was probably something I didn't really want at the time," Lewis told Sky Sports. "Now I want it more than ever so hopefully I can stay where I am and keep building.

"It means a lot to win this again. The next win was always going to mean more because of how much I worked for it and I'm just pleased to be here right now.

"Hopefully I can do better than I did last time and continue to do what I've been doing with the team that I've got, not ease off the gas and keep pushing forwards. That's what I did this week after a few good weeks recently."