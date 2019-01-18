Shane Lowry opens up four-shot lead in Abu Dhabi

Shane Lowry has opened up a four-shot lead during the third round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Offaly man has carded successive birdies on the sixth, seventh, and eight holes.

That moves him to 15 under par as heads for the turn.

South Africa's Richard Sterne remains his closest rival on 11 under.

2010 Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, Soren Kjedlsen, and Thomas Pieters are a further shot back.

By Digital Desk staff

