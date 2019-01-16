Shane Lowry holds three-shot lead in Abu Dhabi

Shane Lowry has had a great start to 2019.

The Offalyman holds a three-shot lead after his opening round at the Abu Dhabi Championship, the first European Tour tournament of the year.

Lowry lies on 10-under par following a course record-equalling round of 62.

2010 Open winner Louis Oosthuizen, fellow South African Richard Sterne and Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera lead the chasing pack.

US Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is a further two shots back.