Shane Lowry holds three-shot lead in Abu Dhabi
16/01/2019
Shane Lowry has had a great start to 2019.
The Offalyman holds a three-shot lead after his opening round at the Abu Dhabi Championship, the first European Tour tournament of the year.
Lowry lies on 10-under par following a course record-equalling round of 62.
2010 Open winner Louis Oosthuizen, fellow South African Richard Sterne and Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera lead the chasing pack.
US Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is a further two shots back.
