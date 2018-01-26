Shane Lowry four shots off Torrey Pines lead

Shane Lowry has moved up to four-under after seven holes on day two of the Farmers’ Insurance Open in California.

The Offaly man is four shots off the lead which is jointly held by Jon Rahm, Ted Potter Junior, Tony Finau and Luke List.

Seamus Power has dropped three shots on his opening six holes and has slipped back to level-par.

Padraig Harrington’s one-over through 12.

Tiger Woods has slipped down the leaderboard after a double-bogey in the opening stages of his second round.

The 42-year-old hit a level-par 72 in his opening round at Torrey Pines on Thursday - his first taste of PGA Tour action for 12 months.

However, the 14-time major winner lost ground with a six on the par-four 13th today, having started with three straight pars from the 10th hole.