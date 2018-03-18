Shane Duffy and Harriet Scott take top billing at Three FAI International Awards

Tonight's 'Three' FAI International Awards saw Shane Duffy and Harriet Scott steal the show tonight as the Senior International Player of the Year and Senior Women's International Player of the Year respectively.

Duffy, who had been nominated for the Senior and Young International Player of the Year awards, scooped the big prize on the back of a stand-out 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

And the 2017 Senior International Player of the Year is @shaneduffy! #FAIAwards pic.twitter.com/O0gjwHVNgF — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 18, 2018

The Senior Women's International award went to Scott - who quickly established herself in Colin Bell's side - ahead of nominees Megan Campbell and Denise O'Sullivan.

Harriet Scott is the Senior Women's International Player of the Year! #FAIAwards pic.twitter.com/kEIooN8zru — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 18, 2018

James McClean's match-winner against Wales in Cardiff was selected as the 'Three' International Goal of the Year, while Cyrus Christie was named as the Young International of the Year.

And the winner of the 'Three' International Goal of the Year is this strike from James McClean! #FAIAwards pic.twitter.com/x4WC455fr2 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 18, 2018

A special tribute was reserved for Ireland centurion Damien Duff as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame following a fantastic career that saw the former underage star become a fan's favourite at senior level.

Former Ireland assistant manager and World Cup winner Marco Tardelli was named as the International Personality, while the recipient of the Special Merit Award was the late Jimmy Magee.

28th 'Three' FAI International Awards Winners

Senior International Player of the Year

Shane Duffy

Senior Women's International Player of the Year

Harriet Scott

Young International Player of the Year

Cyrus Christie

'Three' International Goal of the Year

James McClean v Wales

Under 21 International Player of the Year

Josh Cullen

Under 19 International Player of the Year

Declan Rice

Under 19 Women's International Player of the Year

Lucy McCartan

Under 17 International Player of the Year

Aaron Bolger

Under 17 Women's International of the Year

Tiegan Ruddy

Under 16 International Player of the Year

Jason Knight

Under 16 Women's International Player of the Year

Aoife Slattery

Under 15 Men's International Player of the Year

Troy Parrott

Junior International Player of the Year

Chris Higgins (St Michael's)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

Sean McLoughlin (UCC)

Schools International Player of the Year

Neil Farrugia (St Andrew's College, Blackrock)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Sean Maguire (Cork City)

Special Merit

Jimmy Magee

International Personality

Marco Tardelli

Hall of Fame

Damien Duff