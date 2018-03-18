Shane Duffy and Harriet Scott take top billing at Three FAI International Awards
Tonight's 'Three' FAI International Awards saw Shane Duffy and Harriet Scott steal the show tonight as the Senior International Player of the Year and Senior Women's International Player of the Year respectively.
Duffy, who had been nominated for the Senior and Young International Player of the Year awards, scooped the big prize on the back of a stand-out 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.
And the 2017 Senior International Player of the Year is @shaneduffy! #FAIAwards pic.twitter.com/O0gjwHVNgF— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 18, 2018
The Senior Women's International award went to Scott - who quickly established herself in Colin Bell's side - ahead of nominees Megan Campbell and Denise O'Sullivan.
Harriet Scott is the Senior Women's International Player of the Year! #FAIAwards pic.twitter.com/kEIooN8zru— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 18, 2018
James McClean's match-winner against Wales in Cardiff was selected as the 'Three' International Goal of the Year, while Cyrus Christie was named as the Young International of the Year.
And the winner of the 'Three' International Goal of the Year is this strike from James McClean! #FAIAwards pic.twitter.com/x4WC455fr2— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 18, 2018
A special tribute was reserved for Ireland centurion Damien Duff as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame following a fantastic career that saw the former underage star become a fan's favourite at senior level.
Former Ireland assistant manager and World Cup winner Marco Tardelli was named as the International Personality, while the recipient of the Special Merit Award was the late Jimmy Magee.
Different class. #FAIAwards pic.twitter.com/HXM6ewf0td— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 18, 2018
28th 'Three' FAI International Awards Winners
Senior International Player of the Year
Shane Duffy
Senior Women's International Player of the Year
Harriet Scott
Young International Player of the Year
Cyrus Christie
'Three' International Goal of the Year
James McClean v Wales
Under 21 International Player of the Year
Josh Cullen
Under 19 International Player of the Year
Declan Rice
Under 19 Women's International Player of the Year
Lucy McCartan
Under 17 International Player of the Year
Aaron Bolger
Under 17 Women's International of the Year
Tiegan Ruddy
Under 16 International Player of the Year
Jason Knight
Under 16 Women's International Player of the Year
Aoife Slattery
Under 15 Men's International Player of the Year
Troy Parrott
Junior International Player of the Year
Chris Higgins (St Michael's)
Intermediate Player of the Year
Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)
Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Sean McLoughlin (UCC)
Schools International Player of the Year
Neil Farrugia (St Andrew's College, Blackrock)
Football For All International Player of the Year
Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Sean Maguire (Cork City)
Special Merit
Jimmy Magee
International Personality
Marco Tardelli
Hall of Fame
Damien Duff
