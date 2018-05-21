Shamrock Rovers to host Celtic in summer friendly

The treble winning Celtic FC are returning to Tallaght Stadium this summer to take on Shamrock Rovers.

In preparation for their UEFA Champions League qualification match, the back-to-back treble winning Celtic side will play Rovers on Saturday, July 7 at 3pm.

Rovers star Graham Burke made his Republic of Ireland debut against Celtic last night.

Last year, Rovers suffered a 9-0 defeat against the Scottish champions in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium.

The Tallaght squad will play Cork City at Turner's Cross the night before the Celtic clash.

Tickets for the match will go on sale at 1pm on Wednesday, available at shamrockrovers.ie.

