Shamrock Rovers to host Celtic in summer friendly
21/05/2018 - 11:56:00Back to Celtic FC Sport Home
The treble winning Celtic FC are returning to Tallaght Stadium this summer to take on Shamrock Rovers.
In preparation for their UEFA Champions League qualification match, the back-to-back treble winning Celtic side will play Rovers on Saturday, July 7 at 3pm.
Last year, Rovers suffered a 9-0 defeat against the Scottish champions in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium.
The Tallaght squad will play Cork City at Turner's Cross the night before the Celtic clash.
🇮🇪 The #DoubleTreble winners will be returning to the @tallaghtstadium on July 7th to play @ShamrockRovers in a friendly. More details to follow. #CelticFC pic.twitter.com/C813xYZ8z0— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 21, 2018
Tickets for the match will go on sale at 1pm on Wednesday, available at shamrockrovers.ie.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here