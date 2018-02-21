Shakhtar Donetsk edge Roma in Champions League clash

Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to beat Roma 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in Kharkiv.

Turkish sensation Cengiz Under made it five goals in four games with the opener on his European debut late in the first half to give the visiting Serie A side the lead.

Shakhtar Donetsk's defender Bohdan Butko (L) fights for the ball with Roma's Argentinian midfielder Diego Perotti. Pic: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images

However, Facundo Ferreyra levelled seven minutes after the break and a stunning free-kick from Fred in the 71st minute gave the hosts the edge in the tie.

Shakhtar will hope history can repeat itself when they travel to Rome in three weeks - the only previous time they have reached the quarter-finals was in 2011, when they defeated Roma 6-2 on aggregate.