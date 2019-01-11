Sexton ruled out while Stockdale hits 50 as teams announced for weekend action

The Leinster Rugby team has been named by Head Coach Leo Cullen ahead of tomorrow’s sold out Heineken Champions Cup fixture at the RDS Arena

Jordan Larmour starts in the number 15 jersey with Adam Byrne on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left.

Rory O’Loughlin and Garry Ringrose are again the centre partnership having played together in the Munster game over Christmas.

In the half backs, Luke McGrath is partnered with Ross Byrne.

The front row sees Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong scrum down with Scott Fardy and James Ryan behind in the engine room.

The back row features captain Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan at No. 8.

On the bench, Conor O’Brien is in line to make his European debut having impressed over the last few months in the Guinness PRO14.

Kick-off is at 1pm tomorrow.

As for the Ulster team, Robert Baloucoune will make his Heineken Champions Cup debut tomorrow after being named in the starting team for the critical game against Racing 92.

Baloucoune is joined in the back three by Louis Ludik and Jacob Stockdale, who will earn his 50th Ulster cap. Stockdale is competition’s joint-top try-scorer (four) and is the only player to have scored in every round so far.

Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison are re-united in midfield, with John Cooney and Billy Burns named at scrumhalf and flyhalf respectively. Burns currently leads the way for assists in the Champions Cup (four).

Rory Best returns to captain the side from hooker and will pack down beside Marty Moore and Abbey Insurance Academy prop Eric O’Sullivan.

Alan O’Connor, one of just two players retained from the team that lost to Leinster last weekend, partners Kieran Treadwell in the second row.

Sean Reidy, the other player who was involved at the RDS, will line out alongside Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee in the back row.

Rob Herring, Andy Warwick, Ross Kane, Ian Nagle and Nick Timoney are the forward replacements, while Dave Shanahan, Michael Lowry and Darren Cave are the backline reinforcements.

Ulster’s 1999 European Cup winning squad will be in attendance on Saturday and will be introduced to the crowd on the pitch just before 3.00pm.

Kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium is 3.15pm.

At Connacht, full back Tiernan O’Halloran has returned from a leg injury to take his place in the side to face Sale Sharks in the European Challenge Cup in the Sportsground tomorrow.

The injury ruled O’Halloran out of all three of Connacht’s InterPro fixtures over the Christmas period.

He comes into a back line that also includes a new midfield pairing with Bundee Aki and Kyle Godwin both coming back into the starting team.

Following his contract extension earlier this week, Jack Carty continues at out-half where he is partnered by former Sale Sharks player James Mitchell.

In the front row Denis Buckley is named at loosehead having recovered from illness that ruled him out of the clash with Munster. Buckley will make his 150th appearance for his province against the Premiership side following his late withdrawal last week.

There is also a new second row partnership with Ultan Dillane and James Cannon coming into the side, while in the back row Captain Jarrad Butler returns from injury and is named at number 8 alongside James Connolly and Eoghan Masterson.

With Connacht sitting just three points behind Sale in Pool 3, the result on Saturday will have a huge bearing on who qualifies for the knock out stages of the competition.

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend says he feels his side have improved hugely since the teams last met in October: “Sale are a really good side and we saw the quality they have when we played them away earlier in the season.

Since then though, we have improved with every game and we also picked up a vital away win against Perpignan in the competition before Christmas.

“We are very much alive in two competitions and want to reach the knock out stages in both.

"This is another big clash in front of a home crowd. Our support has been incredible all season and we are expecting another big atmosphere this week”, Friend added.

Kick-off is at 3pm.