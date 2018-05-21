Sexton and Henshaw in race to fitness for Pro14 final

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw could return to the Leinster team for Saturday's Pro 14 final against the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Injury forced both Irish Internationals out of the weekend's win over Munster.

Sexton is expected to return to training having picked up a calf injury last week.

Henshaw's knee injury will be assessed later in the week.

Captain Isa Nacewa, Dan Leavy and Dave Kearney are also carrying injuries, but no player has been ruled out yet.

Leinster beat the Scarlets by 22 point when they met in the Champions Cup semi finals last month.

Winger James Lowe says the Welsh side are coming back to Dublin, eager for revenge.

"They're good ball players, they've got a Kiwi coach as you can tell from how they play, their shape is up their with the best in Europe," said Lowe.

"I guess last time we really dominated that physical battle and they'll look at that and know that that can't happen again.

"They'll take that as fuel, the last time that they were there. They don't see it as daunting. They shouldn't either.

"But the stars have aligned and we're back and we're just down the road. Hopefully a lot of blue turn up."