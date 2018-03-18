Several sporting fixtures postponed today due to snowfall

Several sporting fixtures across the country have been postponed today as a result of the recent snowfall.

GAA

Several #AllianzLeagues matches postponed and have been re-fixed for tomorrow Monday March 19 weather permitting — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 18, 2018

The GAA has confirmed that a number of National League games have been postponed:

Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals

Wexford v Galway - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Dublin v Tipperary - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in

Offaly v Kilkenny - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 1pm throw-in

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

Westmeath v Carlow - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2.30pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Two

Louth v Meath - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Three

Offaly v Sligo - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Four

Waterford v Leitrim - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Wicklow v Limerick - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

In Ladies Football, the following games have been postponed, with details of re-fixtures will be announced in due course:

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 – Round 5

Offaly (H) v Wexford, Cloghan, 2.00pm, (J Mullins, Limerick)

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 – Round 5

Carlow (H) v Wicklow, 2.00pm, Fenagh Training Centre, Carlow, (K Phelan, Laois)

Lidl Post Primary Schools Junior B Semi-Final

Eureka SS, Kells, Meath v St. Brigids S.S., Killarney, Kerry, 2 p.m., Heywood Community College, Laois

Racing

This afternoon's feature meeting at Navan has been cancelled due to snow.

However, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board announced this morning that: "Following a course inspection at Navan, the course was found to be unfit for racing due to a covering of snow. As a consequence the fixture scheduled for today, Sunday, 18th March, has been cancelled."

Basketball

Basketball Ireland Men’s Champions Trophy Round 1

Black Amber Templeogue v UCC Demons, National Basketball Arena POSTPONED

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Griffith College Swords Thunder, National Basketball Arena POSTPONED

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League Top 4 Play-Off semi-finals

DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Oblate Hall, Inchicore, POSTPONED

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Pyrobel Killester, Oblate Hall, Inchicore POSTPONED

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One League Cup quarter-final

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v IT Carlow Basketball, Killarney Sports Centre POSTPONED

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One League Top 4 Play-Off semi-finals

UL Huskies v Fr Mathews, Oblate Hall, Inchicore, 13:00 POSTPONED