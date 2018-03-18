Several sporting fixtures postponed today due to snowfall
Several sporting fixtures across the country have been postponed today as a result of the recent snowfall.
GAA
Several #AllianzLeagues matches postponed and have been re-fixed for tomorrow Monday March 19 weather permitting— The GAA (@officialgaa) March 18, 2018
The GAA has confirmed that a number of National League games have been postponed:
Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals
Wexford v Galway - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Dublin v Tipperary - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in
Offaly v Kilkenny - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 1pm throw-in
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final
Westmeath v Carlow - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2.30pm throw-in
Allianz Football League Division Two
Louth v Meath - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Allianz Football League Division Three
Offaly v Sligo - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in
Allianz Football League Division Four
Waterford v Leitrim - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Wicklow v Limerick - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
In Ladies Football, the following games have been postponed, with details of re-fixtures will be announced in due course:
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 – Round 5
Offaly (H) v Wexford, Cloghan, 2.00pm, (J Mullins, Limerick)
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 – Round 5
Carlow (H) v Wicklow, 2.00pm, Fenagh Training Centre, Carlow, (K Phelan, Laois)
Lidl Post Primary Schools Junior B Semi-Final
Eureka SS, Kells, Meath v St. Brigids S.S., Killarney, Kerry, 2 p.m., Heywood Community College, Laois
Racing
This afternoon's feature meeting at Navan has been cancelled due to snow.
However, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board announced this morning that: "Following a course inspection at Navan, the course was found to be unfit for racing due to a covering of snow. As a consequence the fixture scheduled for today, Sunday, 18th March, has been cancelled."
Basketball
Basketball Ireland Men’s Champions Trophy Round 1
Black Amber Templeogue v UCC Demons, National Basketball Arena POSTPONED
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Griffith College Swords Thunder, National Basketball Arena POSTPONED
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League Top 4 Play-Off semi-finals
DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Oblate Hall, Inchicore, POSTPONED
Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Pyrobel Killester, Oblate Hall, Inchicore POSTPONED
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One League Cup quarter-final
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v IT Carlow Basketball, Killarney Sports Centre POSTPONED
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One League Top 4 Play-Off semi-finals
UL Huskies v Fr Mathews, Oblate Hall, Inchicore, 13:00 POSTPONED
