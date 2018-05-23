Sergio Romero ruled out of World Cup by knee injury

Manchester United’s Sergio Romero has been ruled out of this summer’s World Cup after the Argentina goalkeeper suffered a knee injury.

Argentina’s official Twitter feed announced the news late on Tuesday – a day after the country’s 23-man squad was announced.

A statement on the Argentinian Football Association’s website read: “Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero will be removed from the list of 23 players who will participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“The player of Manchester United today suffered a joint blockage in his right knee which requires surgery.

“In the next few days, we will announce the replacement.”

Chelsea’s Willy Caballero and Franco Armani were the other goalkeepers named in Jorge Sampaoli’s squad.

