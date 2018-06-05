Sergio Ramos speaks out after news about Karius concussion

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has spoken out in defence of his actions during the Champions League final.

The Spanish defender was at the centre of a media storm since helping his side beat Liverpool 3-1, first for his involvement in an injury to Mohamed Salah and then for a clash with Reds keeper Loris Karius.

Ramos carries the Champions League trophy. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

It was revealed yesterday that Karius had suffered a concussion during the final, after the keeper underwent an assessment at Massachusetts General Hospital on May 31.

The goalkeeper was caught in the head by Sergio Ramos at a corner before Madrid’s opening goal, which was the first of two goals to be blamed on Karius.

Earlier in game, Salah had suffered an injury when competing for the ball with Ramos.

Speaking to AS about the injuries to both players, Ramos said:

"Bloody hell, they've given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing ... I didn't want to speak because everything is magnified.

"I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.

After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash. I am only missing Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat landed on him.

Ramos also said that he thought Salah could have played on in the game after half-time.

Mohamed Salah (left) lies injured on the pitch after a challenge from Sergio Ramos. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

"I spoke with Salah through messages he was quite good.

He could have played if he got an injection for the second half, I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more.

"I don't know if it's because you're at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it a different way."