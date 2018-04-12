Sergio Ramos could face fresh Champions League ban after tunnel exchange

By Stephen Barry

Sergio Ramos could be slapped with a fresh ban that would see him miss the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final.

The suspended Spanish defender was sorely missed as Los Blancos threw away a 3-0 advantage against Juventus last night, before progressing thanks to a last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

Ramos was caught by TV cameras standing in the tunnel near the dugouts during those frantic closing minutes at the Bernabeu, even having a heated exchange with Juve coach Max Allegri.

Suspended players are generally confined to the stands and prohitibed from "participating in a match when suspended or otherwise ineligible to play" by UEFA. The punishment for breaking this rule is a one-match ban.

Ramos will only be punished if his presence was noted and reported by referee Michael Oliver or a UEFA delegate.

ain't no ref or penalty did this. This miracle was only possible because his holiness Sergio Ramos ascended near the pitch. pic.twitter.com/j2BT5phmmY — Amena Alkhateeb (@FunkyMadridista) April 11, 2018

In 2014, Xabi Alonso was suspended for a further match for jumping a barrier to celebrate Gareth Bale's extra-time winner in that year's Champions League final. He missed the following season's Super Cup for breaching UEFA's "general principles of conduct".

Allegri reportedly said of his exchange with the Real captain: “I told Ramos it was a grey-area penalty. In the first leg we had a penalty in the 93rd minute that wasn’t awarded. Then there was the red card to Buffon which was hard to take.”

The semi-final draw will be made tomorrow. Real will be joined in the pot by Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Roma.