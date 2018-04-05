Sergio Garcia hit five balls into the water at the Masters and amateur golfers could relate

Back to Sport Home

If it’s any consolation to Sergio Garcia, who took 13 shots at the par-five 15th hole at the Masters, amateurs all over the world knew exactly how he felt.

The 2017 champion hit five balls into the water on his first round since winning the event last year, finishing eight over for the hole and ruining his chances of retaining the green jacket.


The 38-year-old had eagled the same hole last year on his way to victory, but this time around broke the record of 11 shots taken to complete the hole.

That contributed to a round of 81 for the Spaniard, who eventually holed from nine feet and actually birdied the next hole.

Garcia is highly unlikely to make the cut from this position, which means he’d miss out on playing on Saturday and Sunday, but he will return to crown the new champion.

You’ll be able to laugh about it by then, Sergio.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Golf, UK, golf, Sergio Garcia, The Masters, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Sport