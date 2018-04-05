Sergio Garcia hit five balls into the water at the Masters and amateur golfers could relate

If it’s any consolation to Sergio Garcia, who took 13 shots at the par-five 15th hole at the Masters, amateurs all over the world knew exactly how he felt.

The 2017 champion hit five balls into the water on his first round since winning the event last year, finishing eight over for the hole and ruining his chances of retaining the green jacket.

With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB pic.twitter.com/kWA0XBSlUK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2018

Defending champion Sergio Garcia has just tied the highest score ever on a single hole at Augusta.



He made a 13 at the par-5 15th hole.#theMasters pic.twitter.com/R7H8giXYHd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 5, 2018

The 38-year-old had eagled the same hole last year on his way to victory, but this time around broke the record of 11 shots taken to complete the hole.

Sergio Garcia has just knocked 5 straight balls into the the water at 15. I have never felt closer to a Masters champion. — Luke Domask (@Ljd_80) April 5, 2018

Sergio Garcia is looking like all of us who are not professional golfers — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) April 5, 2018

That contributed to a round of 81 for the Spaniard, who eventually holed from nine feet and actually birdied the next hole.

Hands up if you’ve ever had an octobogey✋🏻#TheMasters #Garcia — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 5, 2018

SERGIO IS LEGITIMATELY GOING TO RUN OUT OF BALLS ON 15!! — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 5, 2018

That's what you call bouncebackability from Sergio. The lesser-seen 13-2 combo. — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) April 5, 2018

Garcia is highly unlikely to make the cut from this position, which means he’d miss out on playing on Saturday and Sunday, but he will return to crown the new champion.

Sergio has to stick around until Sunday to put the jacket on his successor too.... #anyonebutTiger — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) April 5, 2018

You’ll be able to laugh about it by then, Sergio.