Sergio Aguero ruled out of Man City's Champions League clash with Liverpool

Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Argentinian, who has scored 30 goals this season, is still troubled by the knee injury that has sidelined him for the last three weeks.

Centre-back John Stones should be available again after a head injury and left-back Fabian Delph has recovered from a knock. Left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is not yet ready to return.

Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Danilo, Otamendi, Stones, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Delph, Toure, Gundogan, Fernandinho, D Silva, De Bruyne, B Silva, Sane, Sterling, Foden, Diaz, Jesus.

- PA