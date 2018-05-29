Serena Williams wins first grand slam match since January 2017 in French Open
Serena Williams made an eye-catching return to the grand slam scene with victory over Kristyna Pliskova in the first round.
The former world number one had not played a major tournament since winning a 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open, having given birth to her daughter in September.
Her first grand slam action in over 15 months had the Paris fashionistas in a whirl as she walked on court in a black bodysuit with a bright pink belt.
Williams may be short of match sharpness and the footwork is not quite there yet, but the 36-year-old's serve remains a formidable weapon as she took the first set after a tie-break.
The pair exchanged breaks in the second set with Williams grabbing the decisive one in the seventh game before sealing a 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 triumph.
Update: 6.15: Williams reacted to the straight sets victory.
"Two years is a really long time but I have trained hard on clay and feel good," she said courtside afterwards.
"I think if there is any way to turn that match around, it's that way," she said.
"It's great to be in this draw and great to be back on a court that I have had great success at."
