Serena Williams wins first grand slam match since January 2017 in French Open

Serena Williams made an eye-catching return to the grand slam scene with victory over Kristyna Pliskova in the first round.

The former world number one had not played a major tournament since winning a 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open, having given birth to her daughter in September.

Her first grand slam action in over 15 months had the Paris fashionistas in a whirl as she walked on court in a black bodysuit with a bright pink belt.

Williams may be short of match sharpness and the footwork is not quite there yet, but the 36-year-old's serve remains a formidable weapon as she took the first set after a tie-break.

The pair exchanged breaks in the second set with Williams grabbing the decisive one in the seventh game before sealing a 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 triumph.

Update: 6.15: Williams reacted to the straight sets victory.

"Two years is a really long time but I have trained hard on clay and feel good," she said courtside afterwards.

I'm happy to have won a match here and I'm just taking it one day at a time.

"I think if there is any way to turn that match around, it's that way," she said.

"It's great to be in this draw and great to be back on a court that I have had great success at."