Serena Williams’ husband speaks of pride after Wimbledon run

Serena Williams’ husband has said he “couldn’t be more proud” of the Wimbledon runner-up after her remarkable performance at the All England Club.

The 36-year-old American gave birth to daughter Olympia last September but complications including blood clots in her lungs put her life in danger.

She needed surgery and was bed-bound for weeks, but Williams has managed to overcome those difficult days and resume her tennis career.

Alexis Ohanian applauds Serena Williams at Wimbledon (Nigel French/PA)

In her fourth tournament back, just 10 months after becoming a mother, Williams fought her way through the Wimbledon field to reach the final. An eighth title was just out of reach, Angelique Kerber edging her out 6-3 6-3 on Saturday.

Williams married businessman Alexis Ohanian in November, and he paid tribute to her achievements in London.

He wrote on Instagram: “Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back.

“We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she’s in the #Wimbledon final.

“Congratulations, @angie.kerber.

“@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she’s got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she’ll win many more trophies, too.

“She’s just getting started. And I couldn’t be more proud.”

- Press Association