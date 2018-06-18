Semple Stadium to host Munster SHC final

Semple Stadium will host the Munster Senior Hurling Final between Clare and Cork on July 1.

It is the second successive year that Thurles will have been the venue for the decider between the two counties, with Cork prevailing by 1-25 to 1-20 last July.

Tipperary will face Limerick in the curtain-raising Minor final on Sunday week.

Throw-in for the Senior final is set for 2pm, while Galway and Kilkenny will face off in the Leinster SHC final at 4pm in Croke Park.

Tickets will go on sale towards the end of this week. Check https://t.co/DgCWu6RVYm for further details in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/D7d5lffkmS — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) June 18, 2018

- Digital Desk