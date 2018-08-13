Second round FAI draw puts Cork City against Maynooth University Town
Holders Cork City will host non-league Maynooth University Town in the second round of the FAI Cup.
CIE Ranch, the other non League of Ireland side left standing, have a home tie against First Division high-flyers UCD.
Derry City, who had a record 12-2 victory over Blarney United on Saturday, will face St Patrick's Athletic in the only all-Premier Division tie.
Dundalk will play Finn Harps, Bohemians travel to Galway, Limerick are at home to Cabinteely and Longford have been drawn to play Shelbourne at home
The games will be played on the week ending August 26.
Second round draw:
CIE Ranch v UCD
Galway United v Bohemian FC
Derry City v St Patrick's Athletic
Dundalk v Finn Harps
Cork City v Maynooth University Town
Drogheda United v Waterford FC
Limerick v Cabinteely
Longford Town v Shelbourne
Digital Desk
