Second round FAI draw puts Cork City against Maynooth University Town

Holders Cork City will host non-league Maynooth University Town in the second round of the FAI Cup.

CIE Ranch, the other non League of Ireland side left standing, have a home tie against First Division high-flyers UCD.

Derry City, who had a record 12-2 victory over Blarney United on Saturday, will face St Patrick's Athletic in the only all-Premier Division tie.

Dundalk will play Finn Harps, Bohemians travel to Galway, Limerick are at home to Cabinteely and Longford have been drawn to play Shelbourne at home

The games will be played on the week ending August 26.

Second round draw:

CIE Ranch v UCD

Galway United v Bohemian FC

Derry City v St Patrick's Athletic

Dundalk v Finn Harps

Cork City v Maynooth University Town

Drogheda United v Waterford FC

Limerick v Cabinteely

Longford Town v Shelbourne

Digital Desk