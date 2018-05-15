Second-half goals give St Pat's victory over Sligo

St Patrick's Athletic have beaten Sligo Rovers in tonight's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash.

Darren Clarke opened the scoring in the second half before a late Tommy Byrne goal sealed the points.

The win moves St Pat's up to 5th in the table, leaving Sligo in 8th - only two points ahead of second from bottom Limerick.

St Pat's have been enjoying a decent spell, with victory over Sligo the side's third league win on the bounce.

On Friday, St Pat's welcome Derry City to Richmond Park while Sligo will look to bounce back from defeat when they host Shamrock Rovers on Saturday at The Showgrounds.

