Second gold for Ireland as Sanita Puspure rows to victory at the World Championships

Sanita Puspure of Ireland celebrates after winning the women's single sculls final. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sanita Puspure has won gold in the women's single sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The 36-year-old, who is based in Cork, beat reigning World Champion Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland into second with Magdalena Lobnig from Austria in third.

The Old Collegians sculler was well clear of the competition, finishing in a time of 7 minutes, 20.120 seconds.

Puspure added to the O'Donovan brothers' gold medal in the lightweight double sculls yesterday.

More to follow...

