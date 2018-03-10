Seani's on fire! Maguire scores again but Preston suffer narrow defeat
Sean Maguire's goal-scoring exploits show no sign of stopping as the Irish striker added another goal to his collection today.
Preston welcomed Fulham to Deepdale but Maguire and Co. were unable to stop on-loan striker Aleksander Mitrovic who scored Fulham's two goals.
The Serbian scored either side of Maguire's finish, with the winner coming in the 90th minute.
Maguire has enjoyed a stunning return from injury, scoring four goals in three appearances since his hamstring problem.
He came off the bench and scored twice against Bolton in his first game back, sealing a victory for PNE and repeated his heroics two days later, scoring the winner from the bench against Bristol.
Defeat to 3rd place Fulham, however, leaves promotion chasing PNE in 8th, four points outside a playoff spot.
For Irish fans, Maguire's goal scoring form has people feeling very optimistic.
The former Cork City striker was selected in Martin O'Neill's squad for Ireland's upcoming game with Turkey and many will be hoping to see the 23-year-old start.
After bagging another goal today, people on social media are full of praise for the player.
Since joining Cork City in 2016 to date, Sean Maguire has scored 45 goals in 67 league games.— Eoin Byrne (@EoinB93) March 10, 2018
= 1 goal every 1.48 games!
Cork 16' - 18 goals in 30 apps
Cork 17' - 20 goals in 21 apps
Preston 17/18' - 7 goals in 16 apps.
Absolutely Flying!@LOIweekly
