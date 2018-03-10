Seani's on fire! Maguire scores again but Preston suffer narrow defeat

Sean Maguire's goal-scoring exploits show no sign of stopping as the Irish striker added another goal to his collection today.

Preston welcomed Fulham to Deepdale but Maguire and Co. were unable to stop on-loan striker Aleksander Mitrovic who scored Fulham's two goals.

75' Maguire meets the cross in the middle of goal from Pearson, he heads goalwards, the 'keeper gets a touch but it's not enough to keep it out! #COYW#pnefc 1-1 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 10, 2018

The Serbian scored either side of Maguire's finish, with the winner coming in the 90th minute.

Maguire has enjoyed a stunning return from injury, scoring four goals in three appearances since his hamstring problem.

He came off the bench and scored twice against Bolton in his first game back, sealing a victory for PNE and repeated his heroics two days later, scoring the winner from the bench against Bristol.

📺 Three goals in two games since his return from injury for @Seani_Maguire_! ⚽️🔥



Watch the highlights from last night's win over @bcfctweets ➡️ https://t.co/TrIjTrEoIW #pnefc pic.twitter.com/wIVjwhAC4U — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 7, 2018

Defeat to 3rd place Fulham, however, leaves promotion chasing PNE in 8th, four points outside a playoff spot.

For Irish fans, Maguire's goal scoring form has people feeling very optimistic.

The former Cork City striker was selected in Martin O'Neill's squad for Ireland's upcoming game with Turkey and many will be hoping to see the 23-year-old start.

After bagging another goal today, people on social media are full of praise for the player.

Since joining Cork City in 2016 to date, Sean Maguire has scored 45 goals in 67 league games.



= 1 goal every 1.48 games!



Cork 16' - 18 goals in 30 apps

Cork 17' - 20 goals in 21 apps

Preston 17/18' - 7 goals in 16 apps.



Absolutely Flying!@LOIweekly — Eoin Byrne (@EoinB93) March 10, 2018

Sean Maguire bagging AGAIN for Preston. 🔥🔥🔥 — Graham Russell (@GrahamRussell_) March 10, 2018

Another goal for @Seani_Maguire_ today doing bits unlucky with the result but well done. — Josh Bunting (@Distillerymad) March 10, 2018

@Seani_Maguire_ scores yet again — Joseph Scully (@JosephScully4) March 10, 2018