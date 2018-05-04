Sean Walsh elected chairperson of Kingdom's Ladies Football Board

By Colm O'Connor

Former Kerry and Munster council chairman Sean Walsh has been elected as chairperson of the Kingdom's Ladies Football Board.

The appointment of the Moyvane native, a former GAA Presidental candidate, is a huge boost for the game in the county after a turbulent start to 2018.

The sport has been embroiled in a series of off-field controversies in recent months including a stand-off between executive members and the county's minor manager, Jonathan Griffin, who was informed via e-mail that his services were no longer required.

Griffin was subsequently reinstated after narrowly winning his appeal against his sacking by 24 votes to 23 at a board meeting.

Concerns were also expressed by club delegates to Croke Park about financial administration within the county while the senior footballers were relegated from Division One of the National League last month, with manager Graham Shine stepping down from his post in the aftermath.