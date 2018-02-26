Sean O'Brien to miss Leinster clash with Scarlets

Sean O'Brien has been ruled out of Leinster's Pro 14 match against the Scarlets in Wales on Saturday.

It is a big blow to the hopes of his return to the Ireland team for the upcoming Six Nations match against Scotland.

The Lions flanker has been out of action since suffering a hip injury during a Champions Cup match in December.

O'Brien has returned to training, and Leinster says he is stepping up his rehabilitation this week.

