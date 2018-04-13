Sean O'Brien to make Leinster come back against Benetton

Leinster and Ireland back-row Sean O'Brien is set to make a return to the starting XV when the province take on Benetton at the RDS on Saturday.

O'Brien injured his shoulder in March against the Scarlets - a game that had seen him return to form following a hip injury.

'The Tullow Tank' will be hoping for better fortune against Italian opposition after missing Ireland's Grand Slam heroics.

Full-back Jordan Larmour returns to the team for the first time since his involvement with the Irish team in the Six Nations, joining Fergus McFadden and Barry Daly in the back three.

Joey Carbery gets a start at out-half, joining Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs with Noel Reid and Rory O'Loughlin filling the midfield.

Jack McGrath captains the team from the front-row, packing down with Richardt Strauss and Andrew Porter. Ross Molony and Ian Nagle start in the second row while Jordi Murphy and Max Deegan join O'Brien in the bac-row.