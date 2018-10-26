Sean O'Brien to captain Leinster as Sexton rested for Treviso trip
Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy are back in the Lesinter team to face Benetton Treviso in Italy.
The full-back has recovered from a quad problem, while Leavy has overcome his calf issue.
Sean O'Brien will captain the side in the absence of Johnny Sexton.
Ross Byrne has been handed the number 10 shirt.
LINE UP: @SeanOBrien1987 captains #LeinsterRugby, while @KearneyRob and @DanLeafy94 return to start. #BENvLEI pic.twitter.com/rXOsf8V9vN— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 26, 2018
Digital Desk
