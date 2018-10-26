Sean O'Brien to captain Leinster as Sexton rested for Treviso trip

Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy are back in the Lesinter team to face Benetton Treviso in Italy.

The full-back has recovered from a quad problem, while Leavy has overcome his calf issue.

Sean O'Brien will captain the side in the absence of Johnny Sexton.

Ross Byrne has been handed the number 10 shirt.

