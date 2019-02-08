Sean O'Brien reported to be leaving Leinster for the UK at end of season

It has been strongly reported that Sean O'Brien is to leave Leinster after the World Cup to sign for Declan Kidney's London Irish.

It is claimed O'Brien has agreed a three-year contract with the Exiles who are said to have offered him a deal worth €450,000 a year.

The move will likely end his international career as he turns 32 next week.

READ MORE: 5 talking points ahead of the second weekend of Six Nations action

Concerning Ireland's clash with Scotland in the Six Nations tomorrow, O'Brien was restored to the starting XV, but there are fears over the fitness of the Tullow man after he failed to take part in the Captain's Run at Murrayfield this afternoon.

The Leinster flanker was only brought into the side to face Scotland yesterday in place of Josh van der Flier.