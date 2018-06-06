Sean Maguire signs new deal at Preston

Former Cork City striker, Sean Maguire, has signed a new contract with Preston North End.

The 24-year-old finished the season as top scorer at the Championship side, despite being out for four months with a hamstring injury.

The Republic of Ireland striker has now signed a three-year deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

Maguire told the club's website: “I have improved a lot since I signed for Preston North End and that’s what I want to continue doing and I think the gaffer has played a huge part in that.

“I have come on leaps and bounds since I started my first campaign last August and I want to continue improving and there is no better club to do that with than Preston North End.

“We set the bar last season, finishing seventh and we want to take this club to the top tier and I think next season we need to push on.”