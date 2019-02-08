Sean Maguire regrets getting his eyebrows done by his partner
Republic of Ireland international striker Sean Maguire has admitted that he has hated being a hit on social media – for his eyebrows.
Maguire's new look made him a social media sensation when he played for Preston in last week's televised clash against Derby County – and he's not happy.
He has also had plenty of ribbing from his Preston team-mates after his partner, singer Claudia Rose, got to work on his appearance.
Maguire said: “The game was on Sky on Friday and the picture went out.
“It’s only a bit of banter, that’s certainly how I take it. It escalated very quickly.
“It’s funny and when I came in the boys gave me a bit of stick.
“I’ve just taken it on the chin. You can’t be sensitive in a football dressing room and have to have a strong character.”
