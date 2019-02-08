Sean Maguire regrets getting his eyebrows done by his partner

Republic of Ireland international striker Sean Maguire has admitted that he has hated being a hit on social media – for his eyebrows.

Maguire's new look made him a social media sensation when he played for Preston in last week's televised clash against Derby County – and he's not happy.

He has also had plenty of ribbing from his Preston team-mates after his partner, singer Claudia Rose, got to work on his appearance.

Maguire said: “The game was on Sky on Friday and the picture went out.

“Let’s put it this way, long story short, my missus did my eyebrows and she’s staying in the guest room for the next month.

“It’s only a bit of banter, that’s certainly how I take it. It escalated very quickly.

“It’s funny and when I came in the boys gave me a bit of stick.

“I’ve just taken it on the chin. You can’t be sensitive in a football dressing room and have to have a strong character.”

By Larry Ryan
Sports Corresponsdant

