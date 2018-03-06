Sean Maguire is in danger of becoming the ultimate super sub
06/03/2018 - 21:43:00Back to Soccer Sport Home
After a brace off the bench three days ago Irish striker Sean Maguire came on as a sub again tonight and did this ...
GOAL @Seani_Maguire_ #PNEFC 🇮🇪🍀🇮🇪🍀🇮🇪🍀🇮🇪🍀🇮🇪🍀🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/rs8NzdEtOt
— chris (@ChrisPitcher) March 6, 2018
Maguire's goal - to secure a win over Bristol City - was the second of the night for former Cork City players.
Earlier in the game Alan Browne did this ...
GOAL @Alan__Browne #PNEFC— chris (@ChrisPitcher) March 6, 2018
Delightful lob 🍀🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/kt67oo1mXV
A good night to shout about your Irish connections if you live in Preston.
Join the conversation - comment here