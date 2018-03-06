Sean Maguire is in danger of becoming the ultimate super sub

After a brace off the bench three days ago Irish striker Sean Maguire came on as a sub again tonight and did this ...

Maguire's goal - to secure a win over Bristol City - was the second of the night for former Cork City players.

Earlier in the game Alan Browne did this ...

A good night to shout about your Irish connections if you live in Preston.


