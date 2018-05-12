Sean Dyche will let Scott Arfield and Dean Marney dictate Burnley farewell

Sean Dyche is ready to show his sentimental side by allowing departing duo Scott Arfield and Dean Marney a say in their own Burnley farewells.

The pair are leaving Turf Moor this summer, ending Marney’s eight-year stay and Arfield’s five-year stint in Lancashire.

Both men have played significant roles in Burnley’s unexpected rise from Championship also-rans to next season’s Europa League but Arfield will be a Rangers player next year and free agent Marney has been linked with Nottingham Forest.

Dyche is keen to allow them both a chance to say goodbye to the fans against Bournemouth on Sunday but will leave the final decision with the players, in case they wish to protect themselves from injury.

“With Scotty and Deano we’ll be respectful of their situations,” said the Clarets boss.

“Scotty has already in principle joined (Rangers), he’s got to be careful with his body now. Deano is similar but different. What’s next for Dean?

“We’ll be respectful of that. They’ll be there but if they say ‘no’, then I’ll respect that. That’s important for their point of view.”

Dyche admitted he would not be quite so flexible if Burnley still had something tangible to play for and is thankful the Cherries are in a similar situation.

“We’re in the position to do that, if we weren’t in position trust me it wouldn’t be happening but we are,” he said.

“And I know, 100 per cent Eddie (Howe, Bournemouth manager) will be respectful of that too. If I say they’re coming on for the last five minutes he’d be totally respectful of that.”

Burnley will be hoping to leave their fans with a final fond memory of a revelatory season, having suffered their worst result of the campaign with a 5-0 loss at Arsenal last weekend.

But regardless of the scoreline, the squad can expect some richly-deserved praise for their efforts this term.

“I imagine there’ll be a positive atmosphere,” said Dyche.

“It gives the players the chance to sign off in the correct fashion. We’ve done well all season and we want the players to continue that.

“We had a substantial blip at Arsenal, but now there is something to play for in a different sense – it’s the last home game, a fantastic fanbase and we want to finish with a win.

“There’s a lot of respect for the fans here, they’ve backed us through some ups and downs, particularly in the Premier League.

“We’ve had some tough spells but they’ve stayed behind the team and that’s a really important factor, it gives the players more freedom to go and play.”

- Press Association