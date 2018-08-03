Sean Dyche eager for reinforcements for Burnley cause

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is still hoping to make progress in the transfer market in the coming days but admits he has found it difficult to finalise deals this summer.

The Clarets have yet to make a first-team signing and are currently operating with a reduced senior squad following the departures of Scott Arfield and Dean Marney.

Despite that they have already played two competitive games against Aberdeen in the Europa League, with a 4-2 aggregate win taking them to Turkey for a third-round qualifier against Istanbul Basaksehir on

Thursday – transfer deadline day.

Arrivals could be imminent, with moves for Swansea midfielder Sam Clucas, Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson and old favourite Jay Rodriguez, of West Brom, all understood to be in motion.

Dyche, though, cuts a frustrated figure when the subject comes up.

“We’re in the market for lots of different people in different positions,” he said.

“Whatever you think of the market, it is very difficult. But we keep working diligently and working hard.

“Even when you put good money to people, everyone wants more, more, more.”

Dyche was particularly vexed at one un-named target, who came close to signing at Turf Moor only to look elsewhere at the 11th hour.

“We had one player who was done verbally, and then it’s not done, but that’s life,” he said.

“Life in football has changed, agreements are not agreements until they’re on paper.

“They used to be a bit more straight forward conduct, but I don’t think that’s there any more.

There’s an offer and they go and tell 15 other clubs to see if they’ll better it.

Burnley needed extra-time at Turf Moor on Thursday to see off Aberdeen, Chris Wood opening the scoring early on before an acrobatic equaliser from Lewis Ferguson.

The Premier League side eventually showed their quality in the additional half-hour, Jack Cork finishing a fluent attacking move and Ashley Barnes removing any doubt from the penalty spot.

That result has already had a knock-on effect in the Premier League, with Burnley’s first home game of the domestic season against Watford moved back a day to Sunday, August 18.

- Press Association