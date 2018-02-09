Seamus O'Connor leads Irish team at spectacular Winter Olympics opening ceremony

The Irish team, led by flagbearer Seamus O'Connor, were in high spirits today as they represented the country at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Watch snowboarder Seamus O'Connor carry the Irish flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang #WinterOlympics2018 pic.twitter.com/VADZYY4GqW — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 9, 2018

Athletes from both South and North Korea marched together as the Winter Olympics officially got underway at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium.

There have been protests outside the event against the inclusion of the secretive state, however.

- Digital desk