Seamus Callanan named Tipperary hurling captain for 2019
22/01/2019 - 20:14:00Back to Tipp GAA Sport Home
Seamus Callanan has been confirmed as the new Tipperary hurling captain for 2019.
The Drom-and-Inch forward made his senior Tipp debut in 2008, helping them win a pair of All-Ireland titles.
Vice-captain under Callanan will be Noel McGrath.
Tipp begin their Allianz Hurling League campaign this Saturday in a meeting with Clare at Semple Stadium.
Callanan follows in the footsteps of Pádraic Maher, who served as captain in 2017 and 2018.
Join the conversation - comment here