Seamus Callanan named Tipperary hurling captain for 2019

Seamus Callanan has been confirmed as the new Tipperary hurling captain for 2019.

The Drom-and-Inch forward made his senior Tipp debut in 2008, helping them win a pair of All-Ireland titles.

Vice-captain under Callanan will be Noel McGrath.

Tipp begin their Allianz Hurling League campaign this Saturday in a meeting with Clare at Semple Stadium.

Callanan follows in the footsteps of Pádraic Maher, who served as captain in 2017 and 2018.

Callanan in action earlier this month. Picture: Sportsfile

By Digital Desk staff

