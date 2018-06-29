Seadna Morey named in unchanged Clare team for Munster final

By Stephen Barry

Clare have opted for the same again for Sunday's Munster Hurling final.

Joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have named the same starting 15 for the game against Cork as defeated Limerick last time out.

Seadna Morey was a serious doubt with a dead leg but is named at right-half back, while David Reidy had his controversial red card from the Limerick game rescinded.

Jamie Shanahan and Podge Collins are the two additions from the team that lost to Cork in the first round.

They've won every game since then to reach the final.

Tubber's Patrick O'Connor captains the side as he aims to become the first Clareman to lift the provincial trophy since Anthony Daly in 1998.

CLARE (SHC v Cork):

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O'Connor (Tubber) - CAPTAIN

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

6. Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown)

7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

12. David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis)

13. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

14. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Shane O'Donnell (Éire Óg Inis)

SUBSTITUTES:

16. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)

17. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

18. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

19. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

20. Michael O'Malley (Kilmaley)

21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

22. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

23. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

24. Michael O'Neill (Kilmaley)

25. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

26. Daragh Corry (Tulla)