Scottish marathon runner discharged from hospital after collapsing 1.5 miles from gold medal

Scotland's Callum Hawkins has been discharged from hospital, his country has confirmed.

The runner collapsed while leading the Commonwealth Games marathon on Sunday with just a mile-and-a-half to go.

Distressing & upsetting moment Callum Hawkins collapses in the #CommonwealthGames2018 men’s #marathon & the shocking 15min delay before he is taken away by medics. Disgraceful! See the full video here: https://t.co/QO6a1q9fJP #CallumHawkins #MensMarathon #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/2ws7zqePh0 — Ickle Misty (@UnlovableT) April 15, 2018

There was an initial delay in Hawkins receiving treatment as he struggled against the 27C (80F) heat - something the organising committee has defended - before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Really distressing to watch Callum Hawkins collapse. Utterly shocked & disgusted at the woman in the stripped top & blue tabard taking pictures! And where were the medical staff?? 😠#CommonwealthGames2018 #callumhawkins #marathon pic.twitter.com/SpJGSZEYf9 — Becky (@BBBecky06) April 15, 2018

But the 25-year-old has now been released after staying in overnight.

He said: "I'd like to say a huge thanks to all the medical staff at Gold Coast University Hospital for their care over the last 24 hours - and it's great to now be back with my teammates."

Hawkins was going for his first major title, having come fourth in the World Championships last year.

He had a lead of around two minutes before he fell with Australia's Michael Shelley passing him and winning the race, Scotland's Robbie Simpson won bronze.

Scotland's Callum Hawkins after being discharged from hospital today.

A Team Scotland statement read: "Team Scotland is pleased to confirm Callum Hawkins has been discharged from Gold Coast University Hospital today and has been reunited with his teammates in the Commonwealth Games Village, ahead of the team's return to the UK.

"We would like to thank all the supporters and well-wishers for their kind messages of support and the care and concern that has been shown, particularly here on the Gold Coast. "