Scott Hogan would welcome Thierry Henry or John Terry at Aston Villa

Scott Hogan would relish the chance to work under either Thierry Henry or John Terry as Aston Villa look for a new manager.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Henry and Terry, the man who served as Chelsea’s inspirational captain throughout the club’s surge to the pinnacle of domestic and European football, have been touted as potential candidates, along with Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers, to replace Steve Bruce in recent days.

Henry has also been linked with his first club Monaco amid suggestions that current boss Leonardo Jardim’s days could be numbered, but Republic of Ireland frontman Hogan is not surprised at the calibre of the names circulating on the rumour mill.

He said: “They’re huge names in football, but at the minute there’s no one there. We’ve just got to crack on with it until somebody gets appointed. But to be linked with those sort of people, for me personally, is huge.

“To have the chance to work with Thierry Henry, probably the greatest Premier League striker, and obviously JT played for us last year, probably the best Premier League defender ever…

“Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but the club Aston Villa – we know the size of it, these names are going to be linked to us.

“Obviously, whoever comes in, we’re looking at picking up the season basically and trying to finish as high as we can.”

Terry, who announced his retirement from football earlier this week, is among the bookmakers’ favourites to replace Bruce, sacked last week in the wake of a 3-3 Sky Bet Championship draw with lowly Preston.

Hogan has not played for either club or country since suffering a groin injury during pre-season, and he is hoping for a fresh start once an appointment is made.

He said: “It’s a fresh start in terms of identity, a way of playing, and for lads to step up and prove they can play in certain situations, styles and formations.

“Whoever comes in will be asked to implement an attacking style, which the fans want. That’s how I play and that’s where the best of me comes out.

“It’s up to the lads to establish themselves and impress whoever comes in. It’s a fresh start for everyone, and one I’m looking forward to, and hopefully it is something that will bring the best out of me again.”

