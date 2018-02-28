Scotland's Ryan Wilson cleared to face Ireland

Scotland forward Ryan Wilson has been cleared of making contact with the eye area of England's Nathan Hughes during his team's Calcutta Cup triumph on Saturday.

The Scottish Rugby Union revealed the Glasgow captain was free to play in Scotland's final two NatWest 6 Nations matches against Ireland and Italy after a citing for alleged foul play was dismissed at a disciplinary hearing in London.

Television cameras caught the back rows clashing off the ball with Wilson, who was pinned to the floor, raking his right hand across the side of Hughes' face. Wilson would have faced a minimum four-week ban if the panel had found him guilty.

