Scotland star Stuart Hogg to join Exeter next season

Exeter have announced the signing of Scotland international full-back Stuart Hogg on a two-year deal from next season.

Hogg, who has won 63 caps and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions, will move to Sandy Park from Glasgow Warriors.

The 26-year-old is Exeter's first new signing ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Hogg has spent nine seasons in the Pro14 with Glasgow and established himself as one of the most exciting broken-field runners in world rugby.

"I am very excited about the move - it's a great opportunity for myself and my family," Hogg said.

Stuart Hogg is on his way to the Premiership 🙌



The Scotland international will join @ExeterChiefs on a two-year deal next season ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5B3VlXPtx7 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) November 13, 2018

"Like a lot of people, I have seen how the Chiefs have risen over the last few years, and I am a big fan of the way they play their rugby.

"This is a decision that has taken a great deal of thought, as I've loved my nine seasons at Glasgow Warriors.

"I said I would decide my next step for family and rugby reasons, and I feel now is the right time to gain new rugby experiences and push myself in different situations where I will be challenged and hopefully improve further."

Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter described Hogg's signing as a statement by the Chiefs.

"We've tracked him for some time and we actually wanted to sign (him) before he signed his last contract at Glasgow," Baxter said.

"At that stage, it wasn't the right time for him to move, but now it is and we feel he will be a fantastic addition to our squad.

"Yes, it's a statement on our part.

"But anyone who knows us and where we want to go will understand that for us to move forward and win trophies - which is undoubtedly what we want to do - we have to back ourselves fully, and that means bringing in players who we feel will take us to that next level."

- PA