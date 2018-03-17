Scotland score last-gasp win over Italy

Italy 27 Scotland 29

Greig Laidlaw's last-gasp penalty ensured Scotland avoided a final-day slip-up as they edged out Italy 29-27 in Rome.

Victory ends the Dark Blues' two-year wait for a NatWest 6 Nations away win and ensures a campaign that started off with so much expectation did not finish with a whimper.

Having suffered defeat in both Cardiff and Dublin, the Scots were under pressure to prove they could come up with the goods on foreign soil.

And they just about managed it as Fraser Brown, John Barclay, Sean Maitland and Stuart Hogg all crossed over before Laidlaw's 78th-minute kick sealed their first bonus-point win.

Yet the hosts pushed them close with Tommaso Allan scoring twice either side of Matteo Minozzi's touchdown.

Scotland's Stuart Hogg scores a try despite Italy's Matteo Minozzi. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

More to follow…

- PA