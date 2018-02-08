Scotland make six changes for France after disastrous Six Nations opener

Gregor Townsend has responded to last week's Welsh disaster by making six changes to his Scotland line-up ahead of facing France.

Scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, centre Peter Horne, wing Sean Maitland, prop Simon Berghan, lock Grant Gilchrist and number eight Ryan Wilson come in for Sunday's clash at BT Murrayfield.

Ali Price - whose intercepted pass handed Gareth Davies the crucial opening score at the Principality Stadium - makes way for Laidlaw as he is joined on the bench by last week's starters Jon Welsh, Ben Toolis and Chris Harris. Cornell du Preez and the injured Byron McGuigan drop out of the 23.