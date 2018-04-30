Scotland coach strongly linked to Ulster role as province confirm deal is done
There's strong speculation that Scotland assistant coach Dan McFarland will succeed Jono Gibbes as Ulster head coach at the end of the season.
The province say they've agreed a deal to appoint their next coach, and that it's already been signed off on by the IRFU.
McFarland spent over a decade as a player and assistant coach at Connacht and has also coached the Ireland Under-20 and Wolfhound teams.
He followed Gregor Townsend into the Scotland set-up having worked with him at the Glasgow Warriors for two years.
Ex-Ireland flanker Alan Quinlan says McFarland would arrive in Belfast with a strong reputation
"He's not your big name. He doesn't have that big stature in the game worldwide, but, from what I hear, and I've heard this from Scottish guys, he's a really good coach, a good motivator and highly thought of," said Quinlan.
"Someone like that might work straight away."
Former New Zealand women's coach Glenn Moore and ex-Northampton boss Jim Mallinder have also been linked with the position at Kingspan Stadium.
