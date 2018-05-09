Scotland boss says Ulster-bound Dan McFarland will serve out nine-month notice

Ulster look set to be without their new head-coach Dan McFarland until January.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend says it is 'disappointing' that his forwards coach has taken the job and insists that he will serve out his nine-month notice period with the Scots.

McFarland was announced as the new Ulster coach at the end of April with the province stating he was the "number one candidate" to succeed Jono Gibbes.

Dan McFarland

Ulster had been hoping to secure an early release for McFarland to allow him to begin work with them this summer.

As reported by BBC Sport, Townsend has said McFarland will be with Scotland for the next nine-months and he will be on the team's summer tour.

"It always is [disappointing] when someone you work closely with moves away, but it's obviously an opportunity for Dan to become a head coach and we'll have to adapt and move on."

Townsend added: "He's still working with us for the next nine months and he'll be on tour."

Townsend said that Carl Hogg will share the coaching responsibilities with McFarland on their upcoming tour.

"We see that working well, but we need to look ahead and see who will replace Dan when he does go to Ulster.