Scarlets launch investigation into racist chants during clash with La Rochelle

Scarlets have launched an investigation into claims of racist chanting during their Champions Cup quarter-final win over La Rochelle.

Allegations of racist abuse aimed at La Rochelle players surfaced on social media after the Scarlets' 29-17 win on Good Friday.

And the Scarlets have confirmed they will now look into the matter.

"We have a proud history of being a family club and events such as this are completely unacceptable," said a Scarlets spokesperson.

"An investigation will be undertaken to understand the full facts and background of the incident before commenting further."


