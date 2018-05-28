Scans indicate Colm O’Neill has not suffered fourth cruciate ligament injury

By Michael Moynihan

Cork’s Colm O’Neill is facing weeks, not months, on the sideline after scans indicated Monday that he has NOT suffered a fourth cruciate ligament injury.

The Ballyclough clubman has battled back from three previous cruciate tears and when he went off injured in Saturday's emphatic win over Tipperary in the Munster SFC semi-final, manager Ronan McCarthy admitted that he feared the worst again.

However, early indications are that the injury is cartilage-related and while it may still necessitate surgery, it is hoped he will only be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Cork's Munster final with either Kerry or Clare is just under four weeks away on June 23.

O’Neill blasted home a trademark goal in Cork’s win over Tipperary before being replaced on 47 minutes by Brian Hurley, who is just back in action after a serious leg injury which kept him on the sidelines for over 12 months.