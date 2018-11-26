'Say it ain't so, Joe': Tributes pour in as Schmidt announces departure as head coach

Tributes have been pouring in for Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt who has announced he'll step away from coaching after the 2019 World Cup.

Ireland's most successful head coach announced his decision "to finish coaching and prioritise family commitments" the morning after winning the World Rugby Coach of the Year award. He'll be replaced by defence coach Andy Farrell.

#JoeSchmidt started off in Mullingar rugby club many years ago as player/coach and now will leave Ireland in few years having changed Irish sport and rugby forever. pic.twitter.com/49G4hHHMRL — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) November 26, 2018

"He's done a remarkable job. He just leaves no stone unturned," Alan Quinlan told OTB AM.

"You can never replace someone like him but Andy Farrell has been in the system for the last couple of years with Joe Schmidt and he'll have learned a lot. I'd be very comfortable and pleased with that succession plan.

"He gave his time very generously to a lot of communities and clubs. If you asked people to come in and tell stories about where he's been, you'd be amazed at the amount he's done. He's been phenomenal for Irish sport.

"The principles of coaching, structures, everybody could learn from this guy."

Say it ain't so, Joe — Mike Ross (@MikeRoss03) November 26, 2018

☘️ in Schmidereens — Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe14) November 26, 2018

Joe Schmidt like Warren Gatland will finish post RWC. Both men have already built strong foundations for their successors but are also strong contenders for 6 Nations and RWC silverware before they finish. #worldclass https://t.co/t5OqzBSNGF — Bernard Jackman (@bernardjackman) November 26, 2018

Schmidt's successor Farrell said: "It is a privilege to be considered for such a prestigious role. I have learned a lot from Joe over the past few seasons and I will continue to learn from him over the next year as the coaching group and players focus on competing in two huge tournaments in 2019."

I wish Joe all the very best. He is a humble man that has achieved so much for his adopted country and will be forever revered in Ireland. family should always come first. That just says it all about the man. — Brent Pope (@RealBrentPope) November 26, 2018

Rare indeed that a head coach gets to go on his/her own terms. If anyone deserves to do that it’s Joe Schmidt. #nothinglastsforever — Ryle Nugent (@ryle_nugent) November 26, 2018

I can’t see why anyone is so surprised that Joe Schmidt is going home for family reasons. Sometimes things are more important than the oval or round ball, or indeed the microphone for that matter. Hopefully he’ll bring another 6 Ntns and World Cup winners medal home with him. 🏉 — Con Murphy (@ConMurphySport) November 26, 2018

Philip Browne, IRFU CEO, commented, "I would like to thank Joe, and his family, on behalf of the IRFU Union Committee, all the staff of Irish Rugby and every rugby supporter, for everything he has done for the game in Ireland.

"Joe has travelled to clubs throughout the country, assisted with our sponsor programme and attended a huge number of charity events, helping to raise vital funding for those who need it most.

74% - Ireland have won 74% of their games under Joe Schmidt (46 of 62), their win rate in the professional era before he took charge was 54% (42% all-time). Upturn. pic.twitter.com/VhQZC0WXbM — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) November 26, 2018

"Sport has the ability to lift people out of the day-to-day concerns of life and Joe, and his team, have provided historic moments of great joy, that will live long in the memories of everyone in the rugby family.

"On a personal level, I would like to thank Joe for his warmth, his time, honesty and his genuine interest in everything that we do in Irish Rugby to grow the game."

So long Joe Schmidt. A serious, honourable man utterly personally devoid of spin, Bullshit and eejitry. That there may be more like him in all aspects of our public life. — Anthony O'Connor (@Antcon7062) November 26, 2018

He'll leave as the best Irish head coach I've ever seen. The changes he's brought in to Irish rugby in the last 8 years will last long after he's gone.



Look at his CV. Heineken Cups, Six Nations, Slams, wins in the SH, 2 wins over NZ.



Joe Schmidt is a great of Irish rugby. https://t.co/HK7R4sq0Xp — Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) November 26, 2018

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, added: "Joe’s contribution to Irish rugby is broader than just the success achieved with the national team. He has had a hugely positive influence on the entire professional system with both his rugby intellect and his eagerness to invest in and develop both players and coaches throughout the country."